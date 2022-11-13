X

    WWE Fan Ejected by Police for Throwing Drink at Scarlett During Live Event

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 13, 2022

    A WWE fan was ejected from a live event after throwing a drink at Scarlett, according to Muskan Sharma of Ringside News.

    Scarlett was at ringside during a match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, who have been feuding over the last few weeks, when the incident occurred.

    Brandon Michael @DaCurbStompKing

    Cleaning up ringside. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWEPeoria?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWEPeoria</a> <a href="https://t.co/gxl72m6AZY">https://t.co/gxl72m6AZY</a> <a href="https://t.co/m6uGBVxdGS">pic.twitter.com/m6uGBVxdGS</a>

    She made light of the situation on social media after the show, noting how it happened close to her hometown of Chicago:

    Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13

    As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢<br><br>PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘

    Per Sharma, multiple people were escorted out of the arena, and local police were called.

    Scarlett has managed Kross throughout her run in WWE and NXT. The pair were released in November 2021 as WWE made multiple rounds of layoffs throughout the year.

    Scarlett and Kross returned on the Aug. 5 edition of SmackDown.

