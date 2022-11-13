Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Wants to Join Team by End of Month amid Cowboys Buzz

Icon Sportswire

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is aiming to sign a contract with a team by the end of November, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Beckham is weighing his options and reportedly has the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on his shortlist of potential teams.

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers appeared to be on Beckham's list at one point, but as both teams continue to struggle and fall further in the standings, it's "less likely" he joins one of those teams, Schefter noted.

The Rams enter Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals third in the NFC West with a 3-5 record, and the Packers are second in the NFC North with a 3-6 record heading into a tough matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Schefter wrote:

"Beckham wants to play for a contender, and league sources are predicting that his eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year."

Godwin agreed to a three-year, $60 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Williams agreed to that same contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Both put pen to paper on their deals in March.

Beckham, who is believed to be looking for a multi-year deal, per Schefter, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last season's Super Bowl. Schefter previously reported the wideout wasn't expected to return from his recovery until around Thanksgiving.

Dallas, Buffalo and New York have been particularly heavy in recruiting Beckham this fall.

Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb recently endorsed a possible Beckham signing. Von Miller, who played with Beckham on the Rams last season, has been gunning for the veteran to join the Bills, and Giants running back Saquon Barkley recently pitched the idea of the three-time Pro Bowler returning to New York where it all began.

The Giants selected Beckham 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft out of LSU, and he played five seasons with the franchise. He was then traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he spent two-and-a-half seasons before joining the Rams midway through the 2021 campaign.

When fully healthy, Beckham is a difference-maker. In 14 games split between the Browns and Rams last season, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores. He added 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in four playoff games.

The last time Beckham was fully healthy in 2019, he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. While it might take a bit for him to shake off any rust, he could be a key playmaker through the second half and into the postseason for whichever team signs him.