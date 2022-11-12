X

    NBA Twitter Raves About Kevin Durant's All-Around Dominance in Nets Win vs. Clippers

    Erin WalshNovember 12, 2022

    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-95 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena for their fourth win in their last five games to move to 6-7 on the season.

    Despite getting into foul trouble in the third quarter, Kevin Durant was a significant factor in lifting Brooklyn to victory. The four-time scoring champion finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes. He made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and three of five shots from deep.

    In addition to Durant, Seth Curry put together his second consecutive game with 20-plus points off the bench, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes. He made nine of 15 shots from the floor and four of eight attempts from deep.

    While Curry appears to be getting into a groove, it was still Durant that was given much of the praise by NBA fans on Twitter:

    🏁 Jamal Crawford @JCrossover

    KD continues to remind those that just say “ he’s a great scorer “ of his all around brilliance!

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    KD is everywhere. Some of the best all-around play I’ve seen from him as a Net.

    Rod @rodimusprime

    I feel like KD not getting enough credit for what he's doing with the Nets right now on the court.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Kevin Durant is the 1st player to begin a season with 13 straight 25-point games since Michael Jordan began the 1988-89 season with 16 straight. <a href="https://t.co/aV16eNZCvZ">pic.twitter.com/aV16eNZCvZ</a>

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Kevin Durant is having an impact on every facet of the game and they’ve got shooters and emerging young players.

    Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

    Kevin Durant's defense around the rim today has been excellent. Has a pair of blocks and just broke up another pass.

    Tri Nohbi @ovaeastmeech

    This might be a KD MVP year…

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    KD is cooking everyone

    Tucker @SportingLogical

    I’ll never take Kevin Durant for granted

    Bernard Oliver @boliver36

    I really like this Nets team as is. They're way more locked in on defense, the supporting cast is delivering, Kevin Durant is delivering as Kevin Durant does, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to have found something with this group. This will be a great team this year.

    Durant has been on a tear this season. He entered Saturday's game averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 blocks in 12 games while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from deep.

    The Nets are now 4-1 in Kyrie Irving's absence. The veteran point guard was suspended at least five games by the Nets after initially failing to condemn and apologize for posting a link to an antisemitic film on his social media accounts in October.

