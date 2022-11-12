NBA Twitter Raves About Kevin Durant's All-Around Dominance in Nets Win vs. Clippers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-95 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena for their fourth win in their last five games to move to 6-7 on the season.

Despite getting into foul trouble in the third quarter, Kevin Durant was a significant factor in lifting Brooklyn to victory. The four-time scoring champion finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes. He made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and three of five shots from deep.

In addition to Durant, Seth Curry put together his second consecutive game with 20-plus points off the bench, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes. He made nine of 15 shots from the floor and four of eight attempts from deep.

While Curry appears to be getting into a groove, it was still Durant that was given much of the praise by NBA fans on Twitter:

Durant has been on a tear this season. He entered Saturday's game averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 blocks in 12 games while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from deep.

The Nets are now 4-1 in Kyrie Irving's absence. The veteran point guard was suspended at least five games by the Nets after initially failing to condemn and apologize for posting a link to an antisemitic film on his social media accounts in October.