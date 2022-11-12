WWE Rumors: Tommaso Ciampa Out 'Until Next Year' After Surgery on Hip Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly expected to miss at least the next couple of months after recently undergoing hip surgery.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), sources indicated Ciampa isn't likely to be back until some time in 2023.

Ciampa announced in an Instagram post in October that he underwent surgery to correct a hip labrum issue that had been causing him glute and back pain.

Prior to announcing the surgery, Ciampa had not wrestled a televised match since the Aug. 22 episode of Raw, and his last match of any kind was at a live event against Bobby Lashley on Sept. 17.

After a highly successful run in NXT, which included two reigns as NXT champion and one as NXT tag team champion, Ciampa got the call to the main roster earlier this year.

Ciampa was eventually paired with The Miz, helping him in his rivalries against Lashley, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Dexter Lumis and others.

The 37-year-old veteran is no stranger to injuries, as he missed extended time during his NXT run with knee and neck ailments.

Ciampa's latest injury comes at a less-than-ideal time since he is set up well to thrive on the main roster with Triple H now head of creative after taking over for Vince McMahon, who retired while facing multiple allegations of misconduct.

Triple H was primarily responsible for signing Ciampa and pushing him as a top star in NXT, and it stands to reason that he might like to do the same on the main roster.

When the time comes for Ciampa to return, reuniting with his former DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano could be an option.

