Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' Despite Warriors' Struggles, Steve Kerr Says

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised superstar guard Stephen Curry for a "spectacular" performance in Friday night's 106-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry recorded 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting to go along with five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes. The reigning NBA champions improved to 5-7 with their second straight win as they attempt to dig out of an early-season hole.

"He's just amazing night after night," Kerr told reporters. "Given the circumstances with our team kind of in a rut, trying to dig our way out of a hole, he's just been spectacular. He's never been better, I can say that."

Curry has done everything in his power to keep the Warriors afloat until the rest of the roster rounds into form. He's averaged 33.3 points, which ranks second in the NBA behind the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić (33.6), while he also has 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 11 appearances.

He's led Golden State in scoring every time he's taken the floor this season, and he's tied with the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić for the league lead in WAR (3.2) so far, per FiveThirtyEight.

"I classify it as being aggressive," Curry said. "Obviously, shots have to fall, but it's about having aggressive attacks off of pick-and-roll, getting other guys involved, getting to the paint and finishing, coming out shooting. A lot of confidence carried over from our playoff run last year. It's understanding the balance of playmaking and scoring."

The key question for the Dubs is how long it's going to take for their other longtime cornerstones to find top form.

Klay Thompson's struggles continued Friday as he hit just three of his 13 shots from the field en route to scoring nine points. Draymond Green dished out 13 assists, but he scored just two points and didn't make his usual defensive impact (one steal and no blocks).

Andrew Wiggins has performed well as a secondary contributor, while Jordan Poole is running hot-and-cold. For the most part, however, it's been the Curry show.

"At the end of the day, Steph is going to carry the majority of the load offensively. That's just who he is and what he does," Green said. "No need to panic or get weary now. But I think guys are starting to find their rhythm and it'll all come together. It's a process."

While a lot of attention has been paid to the Warriors' sluggish start to their latest title defense, it could have been much worse if Curry wasn't playing at an MVP level.

Golden State will look to extend its winning streak to three Sunday night when it travels to the Golden 1 Center to battle the Sacramento Kings.