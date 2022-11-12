X

    Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves

    Desmond Bane and Ja Morant
    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

    It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.

    "Top two, not two. That's the easiest question ever," Morant told reporters earlier this week when asked where the Grizzlies' backcourt ranks in the NBA.

    After another monster performance, more people are starting to agree with the emerging MVP candidate. Let's check out some Twitter reaction to the duo's latest standout effort:

    GrizzMuse @GrizzlyMuse

    Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined tonight:<br><br>52 PTS<br>13 REB<br>13 ASTS<br>W<br><br>Best backcourt in the league ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/RjGbCo1nhd">pic.twitter.com/RjGbCo1nhd</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    From last night’s BS Pod w/ Verno and House — have Ja and Bane grabbed the Best Backcourt Alive torch? <a href="https://t.co/mr1YrNQ32h">pic.twitter.com/mr1YrNQ32h</a>

    Rose Lavelle stan account @Vibhishrag

    Ja and Bane are so nice

    BackOutsideBoyyyy @VictorChizawu

    Desmond Bane is not talked about enough, it terms of efficiency and effectiveness he is up there with Ja Morant for the Griz.

    Eugene B. Lee-Johnson, PhD @eugenejohnson_

    Desmond Bane is really averaging 25 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds on 47% from the field, 46% from three, and 90% shooting from the line. He really might be an All-Star this year if he keeps this up.

    Parker Fleming @PAKA_FLOCKA

    Desmond Bane on their psychological edge: “It’s huge, it’s an 82-game season. Liking the people you have the same job with goes a long way… It plays to our advantage”

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    The Grizzlies are lit 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/U7M7nVm8GD">pic.twitter.com/U7M7nVm8GD</a>

    Here's a look at the guards' individual stat lines from Friday's victory:

    • Morant: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL in 34 minutes
    • Bane: 24 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB, 1 STL in 33 minutes

    Dillon Brooks also chipped in 21 points for the Grizzlies, which shot 50 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 46-33.

    Anthony Edwards was the only major bright spot for the Wolves in the loss. He matched Morant with a game-high 28 points along with six rebounds and six assists.

    Minnesota dropped to 5-8 with its sixth loss in the past seven games.

    Next up for the Grizzlies is a visit to Capital One Arena on Sunday to face off with the Washington Wizards.

