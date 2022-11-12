Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.

"Top two, not two. That's the easiest question ever," Morant told reporters earlier this week when asked where the Grizzlies' backcourt ranks in the NBA.

After another monster performance, more people are starting to agree with the emerging MVP candidate. Let's check out some Twitter reaction to the duo's latest standout effort:

Here's a look at the guards' individual stat lines from Friday's victory:

Morant: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL in 34 minutes

Bane: 24 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB, 1 STL in 33 minutes

Dillon Brooks also chipped in 21 points for the Grizzlies, which shot 50 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 46-33.

Anthony Edwards was the only major bright spot for the Wolves in the loss. He matched Morant with a game-high 28 points along with six rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota dropped to 5-8 with its sixth loss in the past seven games.

Next up for the Grizzlies is a visit to Capital One Arena on Sunday to face off with the Washington Wizards.