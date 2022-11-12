Lakers Ripped by NBA Twitter for Franchise-Worst Start After Loss to Kings

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Los Angeles Lakers matched the worst start in the storied franchise's history at 2-10 with a 120-114 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

L.A. also opened the season 2-10 in 1957-58 and 2015-16. Both those squads finished the campaign with less than 20 wins.

"As a staff, we have to continue to grind it out and work and find the combinations to make it work," head coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "We had the game down there to the end. We had some bad fouls and turnovers. At the end of the day, we have to be on the same page and compete."

Here's a look at some social-media reaction to the Lakers' fifth straight loss:

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Russell Westbrook chipped in 21 points and 11 assists off the bench, but he also turned the ball over five times and racked up five personal fouls.

Los Angeles' defensive struggles also continued as it allowed Sacramento to shoot 51.7 percent from the field. The team ranks 24th in points allowed per game so far this season (116.4).

LeBron James missed the contest while recovering from an adductor strain.

De'Aaron Fox was the star of the night for the Kings, tallying 32 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

Domantas Sabonis (21 points), Kevin Huerter (16), Harrison Barnes (13), Terence Davis (12) and Chimezie Metu (10) also reached double figures in scoring for Sacramento, which improved its record to 5-6.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' front office has stood idly by despite the slow start amid persistent calls to shake up the roster with a blockbuster trade.

L.A. will look to begin turning things around Sunday when they host the similarly struggling Brooklyn Nets (5-7).