LeBron James Says He Won't Miss Lakers' Game vs. Cavs After Tweaking Ankle Injury

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said he tweaked his ankle during Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards, but he doesn't expect to miss any time.

"I'll be ready Tuesday," James told reporters.

The Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, where James spent 11 of his 20 NBA seasons.

James has already missed time this season after he suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9.

"I didn't do anything extraneous on the play," James told reporters after the game. "Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free-throw line."

James returned after missing about two weeks with the groin injury, but he then suffered a sprained ankle in the Lakers' Nov. 28 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He hasn't missed any time due to that injury, but he has aggravated it multiple times over the past week.

It's yet another issue for the Lakers to worry about after James missed significant time due to injuries in each of the last two seasons.

The Lakers have gotten back on track after a slow start. They're currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference with a 10-12 record. James is averaging 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season, ranking second on the team in each category.