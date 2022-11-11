Steve Kerr Says He Hasn't Considered Benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday he has no plans to change his starting lineup despite the team's 4-7 record.

Kerr reiterated his faith in the Dubs' starting five—Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney—when asked during an appearance on 95.7 The Game whether Jordan Poole could replace Thompson.

"No, that's not something I've given any thought to," Kerr said. "Jordan and Klay are very different players. Jordan's on the ball, Klay's off the ball. ... Klay is a starter. That five-man unit is the best in the league."

Thompson is averaging 15.1 points, his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2011-12, through nine appearances this season because of a rare shooting slump.

Here's how his numbers stack up against his fellow shooting guard:

Thompson: 15.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT%

Poole: 15.2 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 4.9 APG, 40.6 FG%, 30.1 3PT%

So while Thompson, a career 41.5 percent shooter from three-point range, isn't knocking down his outside shots with the usual efficiency, switching to Poole won't eliminate the problem.

It's also better for Poole, who takes on most of the ball-handling responsibility with the second unit, to remain in his current role since Curry and Green run the offense with the starters.

As Kerr mentioned, Thompson is mostly an off-ball player, so if Poole joins the lineup, then it would likely be up to Ty Jerome or Donte DiVincenzo to lead the reserve offense.

Ultimately, even though the idea of trying to find a spark amid the early-season struggles is understandable, the reigning NBA champion Warriors can safely bet their talent is going to show through over course of an 82-game campaign.

Thompson may no longer be the elite two-way player he was before injuries cost him two full seasons, but his track record suggests the shooting stroke will eventually return to form.

Golden State, which snapped a five-game losing skid with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, is back in action Friday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.