Woj: 'Skepticism' Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets for Upcoming Lakers, Kings Games

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Even though Kyrie Irving's suspension could end after Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, there's reportedly still uncertainty over when he will return to the court.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "skepticism Irving will be in position to return" for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers or Tuesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Nets players Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton told reporters Friday they have been in contact with Irving but could not say if he will rejoin the team this weekend:

Nets governor Joe Tsai tweeted he and his wife, Clara, met with Irving on Thursday and wrote it was clear the seven-time All-Star "does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group."

In an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he met with Irving at the league offices earlier this week.

"We had a direct and candid conversation," Silver said. "He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group."

Silver did tell Deb in a follow-up conversation over the phone that whether Irving is antisemitic is "not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content."

The Nets announced on Nov. 3 that Irving was being suspended for at least five games. The decision came after he tweeted a link to a documentary that contains antisemitic tropes.

In the wake of criticism about his post on Twitter, Irving did not apologize and refused to give a definitive answer when asked if he had antisemitic beliefs.

After the Nets announced Irving's suspension, he issued an apology on Instagram:

"While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions. I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets have given Irving a list of six requirements he must meet before he will be allowed to return:

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who is also vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe the union is expected to appeal Irving's suspension.

"The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms," Brown said.

On Thursday, LeBron James tweeted he thinks what's being asked of Irving to get back on the court is "excessive" and "he should be able to play" after apologizing.

Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Nets. The 30-year-old started each of the team's first eight games prior to being suspended.