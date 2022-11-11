Windhorst: Jae Crowder, Suns Have Resumed Trade Talks After Cam Johnson Injury

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Six weeks after announcing Jae Crowder wouldn't be with the team during training camp amid trade speculation, the Phoenix Suns are re-engaging in talks about dealing the veteran forward.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 14:00 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Suns "have picked up" conversations about trading Crowder.

The news comes after Windhorst reported earlier this week that Cameron Johnson will miss one to two months after having surgery to remove part of his meniscus.

