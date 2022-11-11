NBA Twitter Praises Trae Young's Performance in Hawks' Win vs. 76ers

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night at State Farm Arena to move to 8-4 on the season, and it was Trae Young who led the team to victory with another solid outing.

Young finished with 26 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes. He made 7-of-21 shots from the floor and 2-of-8 shots from deep, in addition to all 10 of his free throws.

Clint Capela also had an impressive night for the Hawks, finishing with 18 points and 20 rebounds in 26 minutes.

That said, it was Young who earned the praise of NBA fans on Twitter following a night when he passed Doc Rivers for 16th on the Hawks' all-time points list:

Young is having a respectable 2022-23 campaign. He entered Thursday's game averaging 27.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists in 10 games while shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 31.2 percent from deep.

His shooting percentages are noticeably down from 2021-22 when he shot 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from deep, but there's still plenty of season left for him to improve upon his early 2022-23 numbers.

The Hawks will be back in action again on Saturday when they travel to face the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.