X

    NBA Twitter Praises Trae Young's Performance in Hawks' Win vs. 76ers

    Erin WalshNovember 11, 2022

    ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 10: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Novmeber 10, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night at State Farm Arena to move to 8-4 on the season, and it was Trae Young who led the team to victory with another solid outing.

    Young finished with 26 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes. He made 7-of-21 shots from the floor and 2-of-8 shots from deep, in addition to all 10 of his free throws.

    Clint Capela also had an impressive night for the Hawks, finishing with 18 points and 20 rebounds in 26 minutes.

    That said, it was Young who earned the praise of NBA fans on Twitter following a night when he passed Doc Rivers for 16th on the Hawks' all-time points list:

    JoshChig @JoshChig

    Trae Young making his haters think this is normal and easy. My boi overachieving. And that's a great thing. <a href="https://t.co/QNYzw1SyJC">https://t.co/QNYzw1SyJC</a>

    Isaiah Joseph John. John Lee @IsaiahJJohn

    Trae Young is a walking bucket

    LDE🦹🏾‍♂️™ @KingLDE3

    Bang ‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a>

    Brian Brennan @BBrennanNBCS

    Trae Young, good at basketball

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    Trae Young is so sick, man. Just a ridiculously skilled player who is also brilliant

    Rashad Ganter @GANTsaid

    Murray &amp; Young are the best backcourt in the NBA. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hawks</a>

    Young Sweet Jones... @ROBG615

    My Atlanta Hawks look good tonite!!🔥🔥

    007 @SurrowSin

    Why is trae young this good at basketball

    long live leland @yungtenpiece

    trae such a good passer bruh

    Young is having a respectable 2022-23 campaign. He entered Thursday's game averaging 27.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists in 10 games while shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 31.2 percent from deep.

    His shooting percentages are noticeably down from 2021-22 when he shot 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from deep, but there's still plenty of season left for him to improve upon his early 2022-23 numbers.

    The Hawks will be back in action again on Saturday when they travel to face the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

    NBA Twitter Praises Trae Young's Performance in Hawks' Win vs. 76ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.