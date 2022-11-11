X

    Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 11, 2022

    Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

    This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects.

    Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them.

    Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise (26 points, 13 rebounds, plus-10), but opposing center Clint Capela outclassed him on this evening with 18 points and 20 rebounds in just 26 minutes (plus-24 rating). Backup big man Onyeka Okongwu (10 points, 11 boards) also helped the Hawks out-rebound the 76ers 54-45.

    Elsewhere, 76ers forward Tobias Harris and guard Tyrese Maxey combined to shoot just 10-of-32 from the field (2-of-10 from three-point range). The team as a whole made just 6-of-30 three-pointers.

    The Hawks also went on two separate 12-0 runs: one to cap the third quarter and another one a few minutes into the fourth.

    This was a disappointing loss for a 76ers team that had just beaten the 8-3 Phoenix Suns 100-88 despite playing without James Harden (right foot tendon strain). However, the Hawks game showed how much the team misses him right now.

    Twitter let its feelings known about the 76ers' performance during and after the game.

    Daniel Renn @Danielrenn7

    76ers got no chemistry, doc rivers coaching is old school, just something isn’t adding up for y’all. You guys got a top tier team on paper, but the adjustments and gameplan isn’t working for the 76ers. <a href="https://t.co/fvZhJI3i5A">https://t.co/fvZhJI3i5A</a>

    kat ₀ cavs fan @m6xey

    completely unwatchable basketball from the 76ers.

    Beezy @NT215_

    Wanna know why we losing? Capela has 19 rebounds, players like Tobias, who is on a max contract has 1. <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a>

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Tyrese Maxey's last three games: 15-54 from the field. He's 1-7 tonight and looks completely unsure of what to do unless he's passing in pick-and-roll to Joel Embiid.<br><br>Not impossible, but pretty hard for this team to win without James Harden when he's playing like this.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    The Sixers are +12 with Embiid on the floor through three quarters.<br><br>The Sixers are down by 14 points

    Sixers Nation @PHLSixersNation

    Getting the ball to Embiid is apparently basketball rocket science.

    DaveEarly @DavidEarly

    I don’t know the numbers but the eye test says Tobias Harris has had a rough time with unfinished business at the rim this year.

    Dani @Danizeh

    Let this game show you how important James Harden is to this team he makes everybody's job easier when he's facilitating everything specially for Tyrese Maxey

    The 5-7 76ers will have a quick chance for revenge when they host the Hawks on Saturday.

