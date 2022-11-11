Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects.

Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them.

Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise (26 points, 13 rebounds, plus-10), but opposing center Clint Capela outclassed him on this evening with 18 points and 20 rebounds in just 26 minutes (plus-24 rating). Backup big man Onyeka Okongwu (10 points, 11 boards) also helped the Hawks out-rebound the 76ers 54-45.

Elsewhere, 76ers forward Tobias Harris and guard Tyrese Maxey combined to shoot just 10-of-32 from the field (2-of-10 from three-point range). The team as a whole made just 6-of-30 three-pointers.

The Hawks also went on two separate 12-0 runs: one to cap the third quarter and another one a few minutes into the fourth.

This was a disappointing loss for a 76ers team that had just beaten the 8-3 Phoenix Suns 100-88 despite playing without James Harden (right foot tendon strain). However, the Hawks game showed how much the team misses him right now.

Twitter let its feelings known about the 76ers' performance during and after the game.

The 5-7 76ers will have a quick chance for revenge when they host the Hawks on Saturday.