LeBron James Ruled Out for Lakers vs. Kings With Adductor Injury

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left adductor strain.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Thursday that an MRI revealed James had a strained left adductor and he was considered day-to-day. The team initially listed him as doubtful for the game against the Kings.

This is not the first time James has been sidelined this season. He missed the Lakers' loss to the Utah Jazz on Nov. 7 because of foot soreness. The 37-year-old told reporters that the only course of recovery for his left foot was rest, but he hoped to avoid sitting out for an extended period of time.

James has not lost a step in his 20th NBA season. He leads the Lakers with averages of 24.9 points and 6.9 assists while adding 8.8 rebounds. However, he's recording some of the worst shooting numbers of his career with a field-goal percentage of 45.7 and a three-point percentage of 23.9.

An 18-time All-Star, James was once one of the most durable players in the NBA, but his run with the Lakers has been mired by injuries. He's appeared in more than 60 games just once in his previous four seasons in Los Angeles. In 2021-22, he missed 26 games with knee, ankle and abdominal injuries.

While James is out, the Lakers will need star players Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to up their production on both ends of the floor if they want to avoid falling into a deeper hole. At 2-9, Los Angeles is already in danger of losing ground in the competitive Western Conference.