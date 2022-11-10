Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.'s Hotel Room Robbed; Money, Louis Vuitton Bags Stolen

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Multiple items belonging to Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. were stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer.

Indianapolis police listed a bible, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and an undisclosed amount of money as some of the items that were taken.

Singer reported Porter wasn't in the room when the robbery occurred and that police were alerted Tuesday night.

The Nuggets were in town for a game against the Indiana Pacers. Denver won 121-119 on Wednesday, with Porter posting 17 points, six rebounds, two assists in one block in 36 minutes on the floor.

The Nuggets have two games left on their road trip. They play the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday.

Per Singer, the team declined to comment on Tuesday's robbery.