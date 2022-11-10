Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur Named Devils Vice President of Hockey Operations

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils announced Thursday they've promoted Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur to executive vice president of hockey operations and signed him to a multiyear contract extension.

Brodeur, who played for the Devils from 1991 through 2014, joined the NHL team's front office in 2018 in a business role and became an advisor for hockey operations in 2020 under general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

"Working with Tom's group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris, are building," Brodeur said. "I've been fortunate to help them in that time, as we move in the right direction toward consistent, sustained success. This decision allows me to commit all my time to the hockey side and focus on achieving the ultimate goal for our players, tremendous fans and entire organization."

The 50-year-old Canadian backstopped a golden age of Devils hockey that was highlighted by Stanley Cup championships in 1995, 2000 and 2003.

His 691 regular-season wins are the most by a goalie in NHL history, a remarkable 140 ahead of the next closest netminder, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche legend Patrick Roy (551).

Brodeur's other accolades include nine All-Star selections, four Vezina Trophies as the NHL's best goaltender and the 1994 Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. He also won Olympic gold medals in 2002 and 2010 as part of Team Canada.

Now he's part of the group tasked with getting New Jersey into another set of glory years.

"Marty has been a tremendous resource to me in my time as general manager with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world," Fitzgerald said. "It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization. I am excited that he has committed to staying with us, as we all work to continue to return New Jersey to the levels of success that Marty reached here as a player."

The Devils are off to a terrific start to the 2022-23 season with a 10-3-0 record. Their 20 points are third in the NHL behind only the Vegas Golden Knights (24) and Boston Bruins (22).

Their underlying numbers are also strong, ranking first in expected goals (62.3 percent) and second in Fenwick (60.6 percent) at five-on-five, per MoneyPuck.

The front office may get tested in the coming weeks as the Devils look to fill a couple key holes, though. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to miss 3-to-6 weeks with a knee injury, while winger Ondrej Palat is sidelined for at least two months after groin surgery.

Next up for New Jersey is a home game against the Ottawa Senators (4-8-0) on Thursday night.