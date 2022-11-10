Kyrie Irving's Relationship with Nike Likely Over, Co-Founder Phil Knight Says

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

As Kyrie Irving's status with the Brooklyn Nets remains uncertain, his partnership with Nike could be coming to an end.

During an appearance on CNBC that aired Thursday (h/t the Associated Press), Nike co-founder Phil Knight said it's unlikely the company will keep its working relationship with Irving.

"I would doubt that we go back," Knight explained. "But I don't know for sure."

Nike announced last week it suspended its relationship with Irving and canceled the scheduled release of his new signature shoe that was scheduled to launch on Nov. 11.

The decision comes amid the fallout from Irving's promotion of a movie containing antisemitic ideas.

Despite being given multiple opportunities, Irving refused to apologize in the immediate aftermath. Speaking to reporters on Nov. 3, Irving refused to say sorry nor say definitively he didn't have antisemitic beliefs.

After Irving's press conference, the Nets announced they were suspending the seven-time All-Star for at least five games and he won't be reinstated until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures" to address the negative impact caused by his conduct.

Following the suspension announcement, Irving issued an apology on Instagram

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported a list of six things the Nets are requiring Irving to complete before considering reinstating him:

Charania reported Irving and NBA commissioner Adam Silver met in person on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Irving's contact with Nike was set to expire on Oct. 1, 2023. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported in May the sports apparel giant was "unlikely" to renew its deal with the Nets guard.

Irving signed with Nike in 2011, the same year he was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His first signature shoe was released in 2014.