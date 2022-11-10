Lakers' LeBron James Frustrated with Lack of Foul Calls: 'I Need to Learn to Flop'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Lakers fans are most concerned with the state of LeBron James' health after he left Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers midway through the fourth quarter with a groin injury, the four-time NBA MVP is focused on his lack of foul calls.

James expressed frustration with officials swallowing their whistles of late and told reporters he needs to "learn to how to flop."

"I love physicality," James said. "But I would also like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. I mean, four free throws once again. I look at a lot of guys tonight, shooting a lot of jump shots, and they're going nine, 13 times to the free-throw line. I gotta learn how to flop or something. Seriously, I need to learn how to do that. Swipe my head back or do something to get to the free-throw line. Cause the 'I missed it' is getting too repetitive. Three straight games of 'I missed it.'"

Truth be told, we're pretty sure LeBron already knows how to flop.

That said, James is averaging a career-low 4.8 free throws per game this season. Part of that is a byproduct of James' game changing as he ages—he's currently jacking up 7.1 threes per game despite shooting 23.9 percent from distance—but there have been occasional missed calls that would typically go to a player of LeBron's stature.

This is a situation where the truth lies somewhere in between. Officials are missing calls, but LeBron is also less athletic than he's ever been in his adult life, and the strain is starting to show in year 20. There's no shame in regression; Father Time is undefeated.

But for a player as generationally gifted as LeBron and for a superstar not used to facing the struggles the Lakers have this season, the adjustment is going to be difficult.