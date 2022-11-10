Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on John Cena, Sheamus and More

1 of 3

WrestleMania 39 will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year, and WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that John Cena should be there and wrestling.

"I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince [McMahon] is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other," the report stated.

The article went on to suggest this is an attempt by the 45-year-old to continue his goal of becoming "the next Rock."

Regardless of the motivation behind it, Cena appearing and competing at 'Mania would be a huge coup for WWE.

Whether it is Vince McMahon or Triple H at its forefront, the company loves to load up its biggest card of the year with top stars to help attract casual fans who may not have checked out the product since the previous year.

Cena will be instrumental in that while also beefing up the lineup and potentially helping to get over one of the countless young stars WWE is preparing for stardom.

Someone like, say, Austin Theory?

Even if it's a dream match against another established star, Cena is an undeniable asset for Triple H in time for his first WrestleMania as the head of WWE Creative.