Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on John Cena, Sheamus and More
"You can't see me" might be John Cena's catchphrase, but he has taken it a bit literally since his SummerSlam 2021 main event against Roman Reigns, disappearing from WWE Television amid his blossoming Hollywood career.
That may be changing soon, according to a recent report, as Cena could be eyeing an appearance at WrestleMania 39, in the city where he is attempting to become a certified A-lister.
Dive deeper into the report regarding Cena's return to action, as well as the latest on Sheamus and All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks with this collection of wrestling rumors.
John Cena to Compete at WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year, and WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that John Cena should be there and wrestling.
"I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince [McMahon] is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other," the report stated.
The article went on to suggest this is an attempt by the 45-year-old to continue his goal of becoming "the next Rock."
Regardless of the motivation behind it, Cena appearing and competing at 'Mania would be a huge coup for WWE.
Whether it is Vince McMahon or Triple H at its forefront, the company loves to load up its biggest card of the year with top stars to help attract casual fans who may not have checked out the product since the previous year.
Cena will be instrumental in that while also beefing up the lineup and potentially helping to get over one of the countless young stars WWE is preparing for stardom.
Someone like, say, Austin Theory?
Even if it's a dream match against another established star, Cena is an undeniable asset for Triple H in time for his first WrestleMania as the head of WWE Creative.
Update on Sheamus' Return to WWE TV
The last time we saw Sheamus on WWE Television, he was the recipient of a brutal beatdown at the hands of Sami Zayn, The Usos and Solo Sikoa that took him off of our screens indefinitely.
In reality, it was to write him off to allow him to get married, but it did beg the question: When can fans expect to see The Celtic Warrior back on TV?
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the former WWE champion is expected to return this Friday for SmackDown.
With the build to Survivor Series on November 26 officially underway, and The Bloodline expected to compete in one of the show's two WarGames matches, it makes sense that Sheamus would come back and stand side-by-side with his Brawling Brutes teammates to possibly set up that contest against Roman Reigns and Co.
The Irishman is in the middle of a career renaissance, a bona fide main event talent and one of the most over guys in WWE following a series of chest-caving contests with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.
He won't be the guy to unseat Reigns, but there is something to be said about a veteran competitor who, at the age of 44, is delivering the best work of his career.
Sheamus has earned that big pay-per-view match, and hopefully his return on Friday will be the start of the build to it.
Will The Elite Compete at Full Gear?
AEW fans have noticed some mysterious video packages airing on Dynamite in recent weeks that suggest The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been "deleted."
The promotion's official YouTube page went as far as to infer it was AEW world trios champions Death Triangle who did the deleting.
According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the plan is for The Elite to return to battle PAC and The Lucha Bros at Full Gear on November 19, though that deal is not "100 percent" done yet.
Omega and the Bucks were suspended following the infamous backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steele following All Out in September. They have not been seen since and were stripped of the titles they won at the event.
That last part is what makes the match with Death Triangle both sensical and appropriate.
Omega and the Bucks never lost those titles so the fact that PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix can walk around claiming to be champions rightly raises their ire. If they are taking credit for "deleting" The Elite, it only adds fuel to the fire.
Such a match would likely be among the best at Full Gear, if you are into the party-style tag team matches the company produces.
And it would bolster a Full Gear card that desperately needs it following the recent overexposure of the Blackpool Combat Club-Jericho Appreciation Society feud.