X

    Twitter Hyped by Brandon Ingram's Clutch Performance as Pelicans Beat Bulls

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2022

    CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 9: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 9, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brandon Ingram was not about to let the New Orleans Pelicans lose for a third time in a row.

    Ingram out-clutched DeMar DeRozan and led the Pelicans to a 115-111 road victory on Thursday at the United Center. New Orleans improved to 6-5 on the season and snapped its two-game losing streak thanks in large part to the forward's efforts down the stretch.

    The final two minutes unfolded as a showdown between DeRozan and Ingram—with the Pels up 104-103—with the following sequence:

    • DeRozan layup puts Bulls ahead by one
    • Ingram midrange jumper puts Pelicans ahead by one
    • DeRozan free throws put Bulls ahead by one
    • Ingram three-pointer puts Pelicans ahead by two
    • DeRozan dunk ties it
    • Ingram midrange jumper puts Pelicans ahead by two

    New Orleans finally got a defensive stop from there and was able to ice the win away on the free-throw line.

    That type of performance also earned Ingram plenty of love on social media:

    Bally Sports New Orleans @BallySportsNO

    B.I IS A STAR OH MYYYY!!!!! ⭐️<a href="https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PelicansNBA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pelicans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pelicans</a> |📺:BSNO <a href="https://t.co/NfvHEsoQFf">pic.twitter.com/NfvHEsoQFf</a>

    John DeShazier @JohnDeShazier

    Brandon Ingram grabbed this game by the hand and said, “Come with me.”

    Twitter Hyped by Brandon Ingram's Clutch Performance as Pelicans Beat Bulls
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Will Guillory @WillGuillory

    Brandon Ingram in the final 5:07 of the 4th quarter:<br><br>14 points on 5/6 shooting

    Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown

    This game is NUTS. Ingram and DeRozan are fantastic. Just superb bucket getting

    Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

    DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Ingram trading absolute haymakers

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    14 lead changes and 19 ties in pelicans-bulls feels...low tbh

    Jake Madison @NOLAJake

    Brandon Ingram (and Zion) won this one for the Pelicans in the 4th quarter. Great job by the Pelicans to gut out the victory despite a lot of not great things. The W counts all the same

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    Brandon Ingram is a star. Gotta love the way he closed this game.

    Cody Westerlund @CodyWesterlund

    Brandon Ingram has 14 points since the clock hit the 5:07 mark of the 4th quarter.<br><br>Pelicans lead 112-109 with 18.7 seconds left. Bulls have the ball and a chance.

    Will Gottlieb @Will_Gottlieb

    That'll do it<br><br>Brandon Ingram absolutely torched the Bulls down the stretch as the Pelicans win 115-111<br><br>This Pelicans team is awesome. Bulls will face them again next Wednesday

    Ingram finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win, but it wasn't a solo effort for the entire game. Jonas Valančiūnas' double-double (21 points and 13 rebounds) and Zion Williamson's secondary scoring (19 points) helped set the stage for the dramatic finish.

    But Ingram proving that he can take on fellow stars in crunch time and come out on top is key for the Pelicans if they are going to compete as legitimate Western Conference threats this season.

    Williamson is excellent, but it is going to take more than just his individual brilliance in the frontcourt for the team to challenge come playoff time.

    Ingram will look to build on his performance when New Orleans takes on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.