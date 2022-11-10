Twitter Hyped by Brandon Ingram's Clutch Performance as Pelicans Beat Bulls

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Brandon Ingram was not about to let the New Orleans Pelicans lose for a third time in a row.

Ingram out-clutched DeMar DeRozan and led the Pelicans to a 115-111 road victory on Thursday at the United Center. New Orleans improved to 6-5 on the season and snapped its two-game losing streak thanks in large part to the forward's efforts down the stretch.

The final two minutes unfolded as a showdown between DeRozan and Ingram—with the Pels up 104-103—with the following sequence:

DeRozan layup puts Bulls ahead by one

Ingram midrange jumper puts Pelicans ahead by one

DeRozan free throws put Bulls ahead by one

Ingram three-pointer puts Pelicans ahead by two

DeRozan dunk ties it

Ingram midrange jumper puts Pelicans ahead by two

New Orleans finally got a defensive stop from there and was able to ice the win away on the free-throw line.

That type of performance also earned Ingram plenty of love on social media:

Ingram finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win, but it wasn't a solo effort for the entire game. Jonas Valančiūnas' double-double (21 points and 13 rebounds) and Zion Williamson's secondary scoring (19 points) helped set the stage for the dramatic finish.

But Ingram proving that he can take on fellow stars in crunch time and come out on top is key for the Pelicans if they are going to compete as legitimate Western Conference threats this season.

Williamson is excellent, but it is going to take more than just his individual brilliance in the frontcourt for the team to challenge come playoff time.

Ingram will look to build on his performance when New Orleans takes on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.