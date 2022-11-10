Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon Exits vs. Pistons with Hamstring Injury

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to right hamstring tightness.

The guard had nine points in 14 minutes before coming out of the game.

Brogdon is in his first year with the Celtics, and he entered Wednesday averaging 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 10 games off the bench.

The Celtics added the veteran in an offseason trade with the Indiana Pacers, strengthening the depth of a team that reached the NBA Finals last season.

Brogdon had been exclusively a starter over the past four years with Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks, but he has made a quick transition to the second team with Boston while scoring in double figures in seven of his first 10 games. He is a key part of the squad getting off to a 7-3 start to the year.

An extended absence could put pressure on the rest of the rotation, however, with Derrick White likely to see the biggest uptick in minutes. Payton Pritchard should also see a bigger role after getting limited action in the first few weeks.

Injuries are still a concern for Brogdon, who played just 36 games last season and only topped 60 games twice in his first six NBA seasons.

The Celtics will hope the latest issue won't keep the guard off the court for too long.