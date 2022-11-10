WWE Appears to Officially Retire 24/7 Title After 3 Years

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Days after after Nikki Cross attempted to throw the WWE 24/7 Championship into the garbage, it appears the company finished the job.

WWE's official site lists the title as being active from 2019-22, indicating it may have been mothballed.

Cross cast the gold aside Monday night on Raw after beating Dana Brooke to become the new 24/7 champion.

Cross' reign is recognized as ongoing, which might only be an oversight.

This would be an unceremonious end for the 24/7 Championship, but the title has arguably outlived its usefulness.

Wrestling legend Mick Foley first unveiled the belt in May 2019, laying out how the champion could be challenged at any time.

Rather than conveying any level of prestige to the 24/7 Championship, it was almost immediately utilized to comedic effect, which was perhaps an acknowledgement of how little credibility mid-card titles have had in recent years.

Treating the 24/7 Championship as more of a sideshow wasn't necessarily a bad thing, either, as R-Truth delivered plenty of entertaining segments during his 54 different reigns.

The concept was bound to have a shelf life, though.

In addition, the promotion has been pivoting slightly away from more over-the-top sports entertainment elements since Triple H took over as head of creative in July.