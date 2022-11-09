X

    Woj: Ime Udoka Could Coach in NBA This Season After Nets' Jacque Vaughn Hire

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2022

    Boston - June 16: Celtics head coach Ime Udoka (left) did not agree with a referee (right) in the second quarter. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game Six of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden in Boston on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Ime Udoka was not hired by the Brooklyn Nets, but he could return to a coaching job this season or next, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    "[Ime Udoka] will coach again in the NBA, he may coach as soon if not this season somewhere else next season," Wojnarowski said on NBA Today. "I think plenty of teams, just in preparation, have started to do their due diligence on the Udoka situation."

    Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for one year, with Wojnarowski reporting he used "crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship."

    He was considered a "strong frontrunner" to replace Steve Nash as the Nets head coach, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, but Brooklyn instead hired Jacque Vaughn on Wednesday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

