Woj: Ime Udoka Could Coach in NBA This Season After Nets' Jacque Vaughn Hire

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ime Udoka was not hired by the Brooklyn Nets, but he could return to a coaching job this season or next, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"[Ime Udoka] will coach again in the NBA, he may coach as soon if not this season somewhere else next season," Wojnarowski said on NBA Today. "I think plenty of teams, just in preparation, have started to do their due diligence on the Udoka situation."

Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for one year, with Wojnarowski reporting he used "crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship."

He was considered a "strong frontrunner" to replace Steve Nash as the Nets head coach, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, but Brooklyn instead hired Jacque Vaughn on Wednesday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out ourB/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.