Free-Agent DeMarcus Cousins Says He'd 'Love to Help' Kings Return to NBA Playoffs

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would "love" to help his old team, the Sacramento Kings, get back to the playoffs.

Cousins' remarks were in response to a tweet from KHTK radio host and Kings fan Carmichael Dave about potential frontcourt bench options in support of Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis:

The Kings selected Cousins with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He played in Sacramento from 2010-17 and made three All-Star teams while he was a member of the Kings. During his time in Sacramento, Cousins averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

He's taken the court for six teams since 2017 and most recently suited up with the Denver Nuggets last year, when he averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.

Injuries have plagued Cousins since his Kings days, including a torn Achilles, a torn left quad and a torn left ACL. He hasn't been a full-time starter since his stint with the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors, but Cousins has been very efficient in limited time for various teams and stuffed the stat sheet for the Milwaukee Bucks and Nuggets last year.

He could be a great bench asset for the Kings, who are searching for their first playoff appearance since 2006. The Kings are just 3-6, but they have showed promise. Four of their six losses have been by just five or fewer points, and De'Aaron Fox (26.5 PPG) is playing at an All-Star level.

Cousins could be the spark that propels the Kings into the playoffs, but for now, Sacramento is looking for an upset win over the 8-2 Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Wednesday evening.