AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades Reaction and Analysis from November 9
On the road to Full Gear on November 19, All Elite Wrestling rolled into Boston for an episode of Dynamite that further built its top storylines and feuds in preparation for its final pay-per-view of 2022.
Jamie Hayter battled Skye Blue in one-on-one action, looking for one more key victory to help sustain momentum ahead of her AEW Women's World Championship opportunity against Toni Storm.
Elsewhere on the show, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara did battle for the second consecutive week, and we heard from AEW world champion Jon Moxley and MJF ahead of their upcoming blockbuster main event.
Match Card
- Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara (with Tay Melo)
- Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page
- Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match: FTR and The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club and Swerve In Our Glory
- Saray and Dr. Britt Baker DMD face-to-face
- AEW World champion Jon Moxley promo
FTR and The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns and Swerve In Our Glory
- Caster's pre-match rap took aim at piped-in crowd noise for Strickland, Herschel Walker, Tom Brady, Kyrie Irving and more.
- Billy Gunn attacked Strickland ahead of the match, looking for revenge after an attack that left him nursing hand injuries, unable to scissor The Acclaimed.
- During the commercial break, W. Morrissey of The Firm assisted the heels, helping them gain control of the match by isolating Harwood.
- The Gunns taunted FTR with a Big Rig to Bowens.
- Caster wiped his partners and opponents out with a dive from the top rope to the floor.
- MJF cut a promo from the set of Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, taking shots at Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, the infamous post-All Out media scrum and promised to beat AEW World champion Jon Moxley.
- "I'm not waiting for the spotlight anymore. I am grabbing it!"
Two top tag team feuds converged Wednesday night in the opening contest as RIng of Honor, AAA and IWGP World Tag Team champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) teamed with AEW World Tag Team champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) to battle The Gunns (Austin and Colten) and Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee).
An action-packed match featuring two of the most over teams in wrestling (FTR and The Acclaimed), this was a solid way to kick off the show.
None of the four teams really stood out among the others but the energy was up, the crowd was red-hot and the babyfaces went over to build momentum ahead of Full Gear on November 18.
Given the rest of the card, this was positioned correctly and set the tone for the remainder of the broadcast, which will be instrumental in drumming up excitement for a Full Gear pay-per-view that lacks the anticipation of previous AEW extravaganzas.
Result
FTR and The Acclaimed def. The Gunns and Swerve In Our Glory
Grade
B-
Top Moments
Full Gear World Title Eliminator Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page
- Hey! Ortiz still works there, too!
- Excalibur put over the history between Kingston and Page, documenting the former's winning record against the latter.
- Taz put over Kingston as someone who is more than just a brawler, touting his technical skill. Excalibur countered by putting over Page's ability to throw fists when the time calls for it.
- Stokely Hathaway jumped on the apron and provided a distraction that forced referee Paul Turner to miss Page tapping out to the Stretch Plum.
Hey! Eddie Kingston still works here!
Kingston returned to the squared circle this week, battling longtime indie rival "All Ego" Ethan Page in the first match of the Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament.
A solid, physical match saw Page score the win after benefitting from interference from manager Stokely Hathaway, delivering an avalanche Ego's Edge from the ropes as The Firm continued to establish itself on this road to Full Gear.
Neither man could really afford the loss but Kingston losing to a guy like Page, whose momentum has been nonexistent since the absolution of his partnership with Scorpio Sky, feels wrong.
Kingston is and has been a main event-caliber performer. Beating him in this manner, which still felt rather clean given the time between Hathaway's interference and the finish, only diminishes his credibility.
Considering Tony Khan's attempt to heat up Page of late, including an attack on Jon Moxley a week ago, maybe don't book him against a guy like Kingston, who is as cold as he has been thus far in his AEW run?
Page is uber-talented and has earned a win of this magnitude, it is just disappointing that it came at the expense of The Mad King.
Result
Page defeated Kingston
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Wardlow vs. Ariya Daivari
- Hobbs watched from the ramp, probably wondering what the hell was going on, like the rest of the viewers.
TNT champion Wardlow, accompanied by Ring of Honor Television champion Samoa Joe, answered an open challenge by Ariya Daivari, marching to the ring and making short work of him by way of his devastating Powerbomb Symphony.
After the match, War Daddy called out Powerhouse Hobbs and vowed to win all of the titles in the company. This provoked a shot to the back of the head with the ROH TV title by Joe, who put Wardlow out with the Coquina Clutch while Hobbs watched on.
Much like the Jeff Jarrett debut a week ago, this felt like desperation booking to drum up any sort of interest in what these guys are doing, all while fans would have been more than happy to see Wardlow and Hobbs kick ass in a heavyweight clash.
Ring of Honor is supposed to be a separate company so the idea of Wardlow's off-the-cuff comment infuriating Joe enough to attack him without any rhyme, reason or build makes little sense.
The whole Wardlow push has been a mess to this point, with Khan and Co. seemingly having no idea how to follow up his momentous victory over MJF and ruining all of the goodwill and genuine heat that had been built to that point.
This...was not it and worst of all, it undermined Hobbs in the process.
Result
Wardlow squashed Daivari
Grade
D
Top Moments
Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker DMD Face-to-Face; Trent Baretta vs. Jay Lethal
- "Unfortunately...for Britt, I'm 100 percent cleared!" Saraya announced, emotion clearly painting her face.
- "I was starting revolutions before it was a trend," Saraya said.
- "Pride turns to resentment very quickly," Baker said of her role in AEW's development and the "superstars" who have walked into the fortress she helped build.
- "We don't take walk-ins so make an appointment!" Baker said to her budding rival.
- Saraya cut an emotional promo, some of her statements met with audible jeers from the crowd, in which she referenced the long journey back to the ring that included battling her drug addiction on live TV.
- Berreta delivered an avalanche half-and-half to turn the match against Lethal in his favor, only for Dutt and Singh to interfere. Danhausen got involved, was laid out quickly and Lethal returned his attention to Berreta.
Tony Schiavone oversaw a face-to-face between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Saraya, the latter of whom announced her long-awaited return to the ring at Full Gear on November 18.
An emotional Saraya announced she was cleared by doctors while Baker took exception to her walking into the company and taking advantage of the hard work she did to help build it. The Brit responded, calling Baker's star power into question and claimed her match with Saraya will be the biggest of her career.
A stellar promo segment, it sold the hell out of the upcoming match and featured some great mic work from both women. The real emotion from Saraya sold the legitimacy of her words while Baker held her own and did so confidently. This was great stuff and the best thing the women's division in AEW has produced in quite some time.
Immediately after, a backstage confrontation between Best Friends, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh gave way to a match between Lethal and Trent Beretta.
A solid, unspectacular match saw Lethal target his opponent's knee, injured in a pre-match attack. Berreta mounted a momentary comeback but interference from Singh and Dutt gave way to the former Ring of Honor World champ delivering the Lethal Injection for the win.
Jeff Jarrett appeared and cut a promo putting over Lethal, Dutt and Singh but could not help but throw in a jab at Braun Strowman, Triple H and WWE, just in case you didn't remember what the bigger, frankly better, wrestling show has been of late.
Next, please.
Grade
A+ for Saraya and Baker's face-to-face; C for Berreta vs. Lethal and Double J's promo
Top Moments
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Promo
- Moxley told the story of his first meeting with William Regal, the ass-kicking he received then and the work he put in to avenge it. He did, ripping the former King of the Ring's ear off the side of his head.
- "Who exactly is MJF?" Moxley asked, suggesting his Full Gear opponent is having an existential crisis.
- "I have seen the devil, I have met the devil, I have looked into his eyes...dude, you are not that."
- "Just remember one thing: everything you've done to this point has been easy," Moxley said in a warning to the No. 1 contender.
AEW World champion Jon Moxley hit the ring, accompanied by William Regal, to respond to MJF's promo from earlier in the show.
Moxley made the correlation between his and the Casino Ladder Match winner's journeys before taking laughing off the idea that MJF is the devil. He vowed to retain his title and said he wanted to see what the scarf-wearing heel had in his guts in Newark, New Jersey on November 18.
Moxley has been on fire this year, compiling his best 12 months on the mic and delivering some of his more celebrated in-ring performances. Not everyone loves him or his style of work, but there is no denying that he has stepped up and filled an oh-so-important role as the world champion at a time when AEW most needed him.
And I'm not convinced it is over.
The popular opinion will be that MJF wins and takes the title at Full Gear but Moxley still has gas in the tank in this role and a successful title defense should not be out of the question.
More great stuff from The Death Rider here.
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter
- Baker appeared at ringside and tripped Blue up, allowing Hayter to take control heading into the break. She interjected herself throughout the picture-in-picture commercial timeout, too.
- The crowd chanted Hayter's name, a much-deserved bit of support for a star ready to break out.
- A great Code Red by Blue earned the underdog babyface a two-count.
- Lance Archer attacked Ricky Starks backstage to put over their Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament match or something. A totally random, unnecessary angle.
Ahead of her championship opportunity at Full Gear, Jamie Hayter hit the ring for a one-on-one match with Skye Blue, who was accompanied by AEW Women's champ Toni Storm.
Benefitting from interference from Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hayter dominated throughout the commercial break. When Blue attempted a comeback, the No. 1 contender obliterated her with a ripcord lariat for the win.
A post-match beatdown was halted by Storm, who chased the victorious heel to the floor.
This was little more than a showcase for Hayter and there is not a damn thing wrong with that. Blue was fine in her role of the plucky babyface but she was overpowered and wiped out in short order by her vastly superior opponent.
Which begs the question: why did Tony Khan book Baker to interfere here?
Did Blue need to be protected so badly that Hayter could not just win the match clean?
For the sake of her credibility and obvious popularity, if the plan is to put the title on Hayter, one can only hope she is allowed to go over Storm clean in the middle of the ring, doing what the good doctor was not able to and planting the seeds for the inevitable breakup.
Result
Hayter pinned Blue
Grade
C
Top Moments