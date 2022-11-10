AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades Reaction and Analysis from November 9

5 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Tony Schiavone oversaw a face-to-face between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Saraya, the latter of whom announced her long-awaited return to the ring at Full Gear on November 18.

An emotional Saraya announced she was cleared by doctors while Baker took exception to her walking into the company and taking advantage of the hard work she did to help build it. The Brit responded, calling Baker's star power into question and claimed her match with Saraya will be the biggest of her career.

A stellar promo segment, it sold the hell out of the upcoming match and featured some great mic work from both women. The real emotion from Saraya sold the legitimacy of her words while Baker held her own and did so confidently. This was great stuff and the best thing the women's division in AEW has produced in quite some time.

Immediately after, a backstage confrontation between Best Friends, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh gave way to a match between Lethal and Trent Beretta.

A solid, unspectacular match saw Lethal target his opponent's knee, injured in a pre-match attack. Berreta mounted a momentary comeback but interference from Singh and Dutt gave way to the former Ring of Honor World champ delivering the Lethal Injection for the win.

Jeff Jarrett appeared and cut a promo putting over Lethal, Dutt and Singh but could not help but throw in a jab at Braun Strowman, Triple H and WWE, just in case you didn't remember what the bigger, frankly better, wrestling show has been of late.

Next, please.

Grade

A+ for Saraya and Baker's face-to-face; C for Berreta vs. Lethal and Double J's promo

Top Moments