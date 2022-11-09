The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency

2 of 7

10. Colorado Rockies

SS rWAR in 2022: 0.6

Projected 2023 Payroll: $155 Million

We considered the New York Yankees, who could stand to upgrade over Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and the Los Angeles Angels, who badly need offense at shortstop, for this spot. But because of the Angels' looming sale and the Yankees' apparent satisfaction with IKF, we backed off.

Albeit strictly speculatively, we're offering the Rockies as a dark horse for Bogaerts instead. They'd have to stretch their budget, but he'd surely be a fix for the 77 wRC+ they got out of their shortstops in 2022. Plus, he'd be flanked by two above-average defenders in Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon.

9. Baltimore Orioles

SS rWAR in 2022: 3.4

Projected 2023 Payroll: $39 Million

Speaking of teams that struggled to get offense out of the position in 2022, suffice it to say that Jorge Mateo wasn't as good in the box as he was in the field. It was largely because of him that the Orioles got only a 76 wRC+ from their shortstops.

The bigger question is whether Bogaerts fits within Baltimore's budget, though it helps that said budget is bigger than it has been in recent years. General manager Mike Elias said in October that he has a green light to invest "in a different way" this offseason.

8. Atlanta

SS rWAR in 2022: 5.7

Projected 2023 Payroll: $185 Million

Though Atlanta is fresh off ranking first in shortstop WAR, the player who made that happen is also a free agent. The club obviously has the option of bringing back Dansby Swanson, but might it opt to replace him with Bogaerts instead?

Hey, it wouldn't be the first time Atlanta replaced a franchise mainstay with a fresh face. It's nonetheless hard to count on it, if for no other reason than a new deal for Swanson figures to put less weight on a payroll that's already pushing $200 million.

7. Minnesota Twins

SS rWAR in 2022: 5.6

Projected 2023 Payroll: $102 Million

Like Atlanta, the Twins also have a gaping hole at shortstop thanks to Carlos Correa's free agency. He's sure to be looking for something more substantial than the two years and $70.2 million he just opted out of.

Should Correa's price tag escalate well beyond what the Twins are willing to pay, Bogaerts will be there as a Plan B. In theory, anyway. In reality, even signing him would require the Twins to double the franchise-record free-agency payout that ensnared Correa in March.

6. St. Louis Cardinals

SS rWAR in 2022: 3.4

Projected 2023 Payroll: $157 Million

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters in October that the club's payroll would go up. Various reports (including one by Heyman) stating St. Louis will be in on the market's big shortstops therefore have to be taken seriously.

And yet a shortstop feels more like a want than a need relative to the deficiencies the Cardinals have at catcher and on the mound. And if they do splurge for a hitter, it should be one of the left-handed variety to complement Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.