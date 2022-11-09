Lakers' LeBron James to Play vs. Clippers; Says Rest Only Way Foot Injury Can Heal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to return from a one-game absence on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but it sounds like he's not fully recovered from his sore left foot.

James told reporters that he will play Wednesday, but he still needs more rest to help his foot heal, putting his status for back-to-back games in question:

James missed the Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on Monday because of foot soreness. He also reportedly was recovering from an illness that affected him in the previous week.

In his 20th season, James had gotten off to a strong start. He leads the team with 24.3 points and 7.1 assists per game while also averaging 8.9 rebounds. His efficiency has plummeted, however, as he's shooting just 44.7 percent from the field and 21.0 percent from three-point range.

James was once known for his durability, but he's been slowed by injuries recently. The 18-time All-Star played in only 56 games last year because of knee, ankle and abdominal injuries. He missed 27 games in 2020-21 with an ankle injury. Since signing with Los Angeles in 2018, he's appeared in 60 games in a season only once.

The Lakers are off to a slow start this season with a 2-8 record, so any missed time for James is far from ideal. But on Wednesday, he will give the team its best chance to stop a three-game losing streak when he takes the floor against the Clippers.