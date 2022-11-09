Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Out vs. Thunder with Knee Injury Described as Soreness

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Wednesday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left knee soreness.

The two-time NBA MVP missed Milwaukee's 108-94 win over the Thunder last Saturday for the same reason. He was originally considered questionable, so the team erred on the side of caution.

Antetokounmpo is poised to be an MVP contender once again. The Bucks are 9-0 despite Khris Middleton missing time from his offseason wrist surgery, and the Greek Freak is a big reason why.

Through nine appearances, he's averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Antetokounmpo is crucial to Milwaukee's hopes of winning a second title in three seasons. The roster is collectively strong enough to where it can manage without him for a game or two in the regular season, though.

In the aforementioned Thunder game, Bobby Portis took Antetokounmpo's place in the lineup and finished with 12 points and 21 rebounds.

As long as Giannis' knee trouble doesn't portend a more serious problem, the Bucks shouldn't be panicking.