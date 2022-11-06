Astros' Jeremy Peña Wins 2022 World Series MVP Award

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña became the first rookie position player to win the Willie Mays World Series MVP award after leading his team to the Fall Classic title over the Philadelphia Phillies, four games to two.

Peña came through in the clutch during all four of the Astros' wins, and he was the team's most consistent hitter as well.

In Game 2, Peña hit a first-inning RBI double to give Houston a 1-0 edge en route to a 5-2 win.

In Game 4, the 25-year-old had a single and a run during the Astros' five-run fifth inning en route to a 5-0 victory.

In Game 5, he had three hits, a run and two RBI in a 3-2 victory. His two biggest hits were a first-inning RBI single and a fourth-inning solo home run.

In Game 6, the shortstop scored the game-winning run after hitting a single and scoring after Yordan Alvarez's towering three-run home run en route to the 4-1 clincher.

Peña also won the American League Championship Series MVP after hitting .353 with a pair of home runs in a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. He is the first-ever player to win the ALCS and World Series MVP awards.

He filled big cleats this season after longtime shortstop Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, but he excelled with 22 home runs, 63 RBI and a .715 OPS. And that was before an exemplary playoff performance that vaulted Houston to its second-ever World Series win.