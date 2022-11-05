The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE had a plan for Crown Jewel 2022. It was to be as big a night as any pay-per-view. Everyone came to work at their best.

That began with Bobby Lashley dominating Brock Lesnar in their second match together, even though The Beast Incarnate would outsmart him to pick up a pinfall.

Braun Strowman and Omos showed what they could do as WWE's two most interesting giants. The Monster Among Men defeated The Nigerian Giant after an impressive running powerslam.

Bianca Belair and Bayley had the match of the night, pushing each other to get creative with all the weapons available to them. But The EST of WWE managed to retain over The Role Model.

Logan Paul put on his best WWE performance yet with Roman Reigns. He could not quite finish the job against The Tribal Chief, but it was a memorable showcase.



The wrestling was great, but the women's tag team division remains in flux. Damage CTRL regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after Nikki Cross got involved to cost Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

This was a big night for WWE, its best in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to date. Most benefited as major winners, but there were key losers as well.

