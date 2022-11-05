The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match CardNovember 5, 2022
The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card
WWE had a plan for Crown Jewel 2022. It was to be as big a night as any pay-per-view. Everyone came to work at their best.
That began with Bobby Lashley dominating Brock Lesnar in their second match together, even though The Beast Incarnate would outsmart him to pick up a pinfall.
Braun Strowman and Omos showed what they could do as WWE's two most interesting giants. The Monster Among Men defeated The Nigerian Giant after an impressive running powerslam.
Bianca Belair and Bayley had the match of the night, pushing each other to get creative with all the weapons available to them. But The EST of WWE managed to retain over The Role Model.
Logan Paul put on his best WWE performance yet with Roman Reigns. He could not quite finish the job against The Tribal Chief, but it was a memorable showcase.
The wrestling was great, but the women's tag team division remains in flux. Damage CTRL regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after Nikki Cross got involved to cost Alexa Bliss and Asuka.
This was a big night for WWE, its best in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to date. Most benefited as major winners, but there were key losers as well.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
While Brock Lesnar picked up the victory in his match with Bobby Lashley, it was The All Mighty who looked dominant. He beat down The Beast Incarnate in a way we have not seen in a long time and was the only man who left still standing tall.
It's clear Lesnar vs. Lashley is not over. Each man has a victory over the other, but neither has been able to get the statement win they desire.
If anything, The All Mighty has continued to look the more dominant of the two men, and the inevitable third match will force WWE to book one man as the true victor.
For the moment, WWE gave Lashley more than anyone except Roman Reigns and Goldberg in the past decade against The Beast Incarnate.
The future looks bright for The All Mighty, who looks even more like a star. Whether he is heel or face at the end, he is one of WWE's top stars.
Losers: WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
The Women's Tag Team Championships debuted on February 17, 2019. Since then, there have been 17 reigns, none making it to 200 days and no team holding the gold more than twice.
It has been a hot-potato game, and the new WWE Creative has not changed that. In fact, the latest move gave Alexa Bliss and Asuka the shortest reign as champions in the history of the still-young titles.
In fact, since WWE reintroduced the tag titles, the past three reigns have been among the shortest in the history of the gold.
The Crown Jewel tag team match could have been booked the same way without Asuka and Bliss taking the gold on Monday. Instead, Damage CTRL's title dominance was tainted, and The Empress of Tomorrow and The Goddess have set a new dubious record as champions for less than a week.
Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the tag team titles for wanting to add prestige to them. WWE has shown little interest in elevating the gold since then.
Winner: Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman is officially back. After a few months of building, The Monster of All Monsters had his first really good match, pushing Omos to the best performance of his career to date.
The two big men had great chemistry and put on the tightest bout of the night with no single slow moment. It may not have had the big high spots and exciting moments of other contests, but the two maximized their minutes in a battle of strength against strength.
In the end, Strowman showed why he remains so important to WWE. While The Nigerian Giant may be bigger, The Monster of All Monsters is the better giant as an overall performer.
At the same time, he clearly helped push Omos to show more personality. He was trash talking throughout the match and felt more like a complete performer at Crown Jewel than he ever has.
The Nigerian Giant may have lost, but he also gained something from this. Strowman vs. Omos still has legs if WWE wants to pursue it further.
Winners: Bianca Belair and Bayley
This year's Crown Jewel may have been the best show WWE has put on in Saudi Arabia, and no two wrestlers added more to the show than Bianca Belair and Bayley.
In one of the most creative Last Woman (or Man) Standing matches ever, The Role Model used steel steps, ladders, an equipment crate and a golf cart to get an edge over The EST.
This was a physical, back-and-forth war, the best between Bayley and Belair since The Role Model's return from injury at SummerSlam.
It could have gone either way. Many expected this to be the moment when Bayley took the Raw Women's Championship. Instead, The EST remains a dominant champion and is performing at a higher level than just about anyone.
Both women only gained standing in one of the best matches of the year for WWE.
Winner: Logan Paul
Logan Paul is the wrestling rookie of the year. Few look this good in the ring for their entire careers, yet he is this crisp and impressive in only his third WWE match.
There may not be anyone in NXT right now who can pull off a performance like the social media star did against Roman Reigns. He proved he is far from a fluke and is just getting better.
While Paul did not win the title, Reigns put him over, even acting shocked when his underdog opponent nearly took him down. It took a pep talk from Paul Heyman after the match to free The Tribal Chief from the doubt he seemed to be feeling after nearly losing
Paul may not be the most likable man in wrestling, but his talent and strong WWE booking has made him a star. If he ever turns heel, the WWE Universe could see him as a top act and world champion down the line.