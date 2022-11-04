X

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Criticizes Kyrie Irving for Promotion of Antisemitic Film

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 4, 2022

    FILE - This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, shows former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during a sports and activism panel entitled "From Protest to Progress: Next Steps" in San Jose, Calif. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in California with stabbing a neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Basketball Hall of Famer, author and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the latest public figure to condemn Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving in the wake of his posts promoting an antisemitic film, defending his positions and refusing to apologize for his actions in the ensuing days.

    "Honestly, there's little hope that [Irving] will change because he's insulated by fame and money and surrounded by yes-people," Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his Substack. "There is no motivation to learn how to distinguish propaganda from facts. All that’s left is for the world to decide how it should respond to him."

    Irving has since been suspended by the Nets for at least five games without pay.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures…” <a href="https://t.co/Mp682Sck23">pic.twitter.com/Mp682Sck23</a>

    A host of public figures have taken Irving to task, including Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    “It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here and talk about stuff that divides the game.”<br><br>Shaq on Kyrie Irving <a href="https://t.co/r3haGIj0U9">pic.twitter.com/r3haGIj0U9</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    “I think he should have been suspended.”<br><br>Chuck reacts to Kyrie Irving’s social media posts promoting an antisemitic film <a href="https://t.co/IOLVVrSv0l">pic.twitter.com/IOLVVrSv0l</a>

    In talks with reporters since the post, Irving has not apologized nor explicitly stated that he does not hold antisemitic beliefs.

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    Kyrie Irving says he didn't mean to cause any harm in sharing a post to a film that has been described as anti-Semitic:<br><br>"I'm not the one that made the documentary" <a href="https://t.co/NkRvZDoqbS">pic.twitter.com/NkRvZDoqbS</a>

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    Kyrie Irving is asked if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs: <a href="https://t.co/hHI8FFqMbs">pic.twitter.com/hHI8FFqMbs</a>

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver also expressed his disappointment in Irving. He called his actions "reckless" and noted that he planned to meet with him soon.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Adam Silver has released a statement a week after Kyrie Irving’s Instagram post, calling it a “reckless” decision and that he is disappointed Irving hasn’t “offered an unqualified apology.”<br><br>Silver says he will be meeting with Irving sometime “in the next week” to discuss this. <a href="https://t.co/S2W79Jscp7">pic.twitter.com/S2W79Jscp7</a>

    As for Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time scoring leader wrote that Irving "has been defiant" about his post.

    "You can read his long, rambling, at times contradictory defense here," Abdul-Jabbar wrote. "Mostly he reveals his lack of awareness of how history works. It’s not an all-you-can-eat buffet from which you can pluck just the dishes you like without any understanding of the context."

    Irving is in his 12th NBA season and fourth with the Nets. He serves as one of seven vice presidents for the NBPA, which also put out a statement condemning hate speech without specifically naming Irving.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.