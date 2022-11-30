Report: 76ers' James Harden Targeting Return from Injury vs. Rockets on Monday

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is "targeting" a return from his foot injury during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Monday's game against the Houston Rockets could be his "likely" return date.

Harden has averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds through nine games for the 76ers. The 10-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion and 2017-18 NBA MVP is in his 14th NBA season and second with Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, news emerged on Nov. 3 that Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain and was expected to miss up to a month, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia provided more context on the injury one day after Harden briefly sat during his team's 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2.

After nearly a month away, Harden is preparing his return to the 12-9 76ers.

With Tyrese Maxey also currently out with a foot injury, Harden should bring Philadelphia some much-needed scoring depth behind Joel Embiid as the squad tries to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings.