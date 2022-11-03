Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Made a 'Reckless Decision' Promoting Antisemitic Film

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed he plans to meet with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to discuss Irving's decision to share a link to an antisemitic film on social media.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said in a league statement Thursday. "While we appreciate the fact he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize."

In a since-deleted tweet on Oct. 27, Irving drew the attention of his Twitter followers to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. In the movie and the book upon which it's based, it's claimed the death of six million Jews during the Holocaust is one of the "five major falsehoods" forwarded by the "Jewish controlled media in America."

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Holocaust deniers "engage in this activity to reduce perceived public sympathy to Jews, to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel, to plant seeds of doubt about Jews and the Holocaust, and to draw attention to particular issues or viewpoints."

Nets majority governor Joe Tsai tweeted he was "disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation" the day after Irving's post.

Irving responded a day later and said he "meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs."

Following the Nets' 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers, however, the seven-time All-Star pushed back when asked about sharing the film through his Twitter account. He stated he was "not going to stand down on anything that I believe in" and took issue with the notion he promoted the movie by linking it out without comment.

The Nets issued a statement in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday to say they and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each "toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities."

For some, the announcement didn't go far enough toward remedying the problems Irving had caused.

It's unclear whether the 30-year-old actually met with officials from the ADL. The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported his father, Drederick, and stepmother/agent, Shetellia, recently spoke with the ADL without Irving.

Irving didn't offer a direct apology in the joint statement, either.

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” he said. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility."

Irving acknowledged he does not "believe everything said in the documentary" nor does he feel that all the material reflects his "morals and principles." However, the lack of a full apology or context about his thoughts on the film have led to questions over which aspects of it he does believe.

As Silver's statement illustrates, the Nets' announcement Wednesday likely won't be the last word on the matter