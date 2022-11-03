Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson, GS Have Not Had 'Substantive' New Contract Talks

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors "did not hold substantive discussions" with Klay Thompson about a new contract this offseason, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The guard is signed through the 2023-24 season with $43.2 million owed next year.

Though the Warriors can agree to a new deal with Thompson next offseason, Lowe argued that a new contract would result in an "unprecedented and probably untenable tax bill" unless someone on the roster takes a "drastic pay cut."

