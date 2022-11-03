No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia Most Expensive Regular-Season CFB Ticket Ever

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee vs. Georgia is on pace to be one of college football's hottest tickets in recent memory.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the cheapest ticket on TickPick is going for $626, which is the highest ever for a regular-season college football contest through the website. NBC Sports Chicago's Eric Mullin noted the most expensive ticket is going for a cool $5,233.

The third-ranked Bulldogs will host the No. 1 Volunteers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Imagine being told before this season that this would be one of the biggest games of the year.

Georgia's 8-0 start hasn't come as a big surprise. The reigning national champion set a record for the number of players selected in a seven-round NFL draft (15), but the work head coach Kirby Smart did on the recruiting trail meant there was plenty of talent coming through the pipeline.

Tennessee, on the other hand, has been the most unexpected College Football Playoff contender. The Vols went 7-6 in 2021, which was widely considered a success for first-year head coach Josh Heupel given the situation he inherited.

Heupel has turned Tennessee into the most exciting team in the country, one that ranks first in yards (553 per game) and points (49.4 per game). Hendon Hooker might be the Heisman Trophy frontrunner with 2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 338 rushing yards.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Tennessee vs. Georgia has the feel of a CFP semifinal play-in game.

Going unbeaten and winning the SEC will basically guarantee the Bulldogs or Volunteers a playoff berth regardless of what happens in the conference championship, and this is the hardest remaining matchup for both teams.

Georgia finishes up with Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech, while Tennessee has Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt down the final stretch.

The stakes couldn't be much higher in Week 10, which explains why fans are paying such high fees to see this anticipated clash live.