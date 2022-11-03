WWE Rumors: Jake Paul Expected to Be at Crown Jewel for Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Social media star and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul is reportedly expected to be in the corner of his brother, Logan Paul, for his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson was the first to report the news, and it was later confirmed by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Gunjan Nath of Ringside News), who noted that Jake Paul will be present while The Usos and Solo Sikoa will be in Reigns' corner.

Jake Paul's involvement was also teased by WWE head of creative Triple H, who mentioned him Wednesday on the WWE Q3 earnings call (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), saying:

"This Saturday we will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for Crown Jewel, where one of the world's most famous influencers Logan Paul will face off against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Undoubtedly Roman will have the entire Bloodline with him, which would make one wonder if Logan will have his very famous brother, Jake Paul, fresh off his win against Anderson Silva, in his corner to help even the odds."

Both Logan and Jake Paul have become household names thanks to their work on YouTube and other platforms, but Jake differentiated himself when he decided to get into pro boxing in 2020.

Since then, Jake has posted a perfect 6-0 record with four knockouts, and he has scored victories over a trio of former UFC stars in Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Paul's most recent fight occurred on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Arizona, when he beat Silva by unanimous decision. Silva is 47 years old, but he is a UFC legend, owning the longest title reign in the history of the promotion at 2,457 days as middleweight champion.

Logan has had a couple of amateur fights in his own right, including an exhibition against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., but he is now making a name for himself in pro wrestling instead.

While Logan only has two matches, he was highly impressive both times and looked like a natural, which led to him being given a massive opportunity in the form of a main event match against Reigns for the world title.

Reigns is about to cross the 800-day mark as world champion, which is something few people have accomplished in the history of WWE.

Although Reigns is not expected to lose to Logan Paul on Saturday, the involvement of Jake Paul would make things more interesting and perhaps get more eyes on the product as well.

