Lakers' Darvin Ham: Goal Is to Get Russell Westbrook in 6th Man of the Year Race

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said it's time to put Russell Westbrook in the discussion among the early NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award contenders.

Westbrook's play has improved since his move to the bench three games ago, including a strong showing in Wednesday night's 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He tallied 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 25 minutes.

"Trust me, Russ had a hell of a night, man," Ham told reporters. "In the last three games he's been phenomenal. One of my goals selfishly is to get him in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year at some point, and why not start now? We were dragged in the mud earlier in the game and he came in and he gave us a huge, huge boost. So, his fingerprints were definitely all over this game, in a positive, productive manner."

