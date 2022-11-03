X

    NBA Twitter Raves About Patrick Williams as Bulls Cruise Past Hornets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2022

    Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
    AP Photo/Matt Marton

    On a night that saw both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine struggle from the field, shooting a combined 6-of-27, the Chicago Bulls needed someone to pick up the slack.

    Enter Patrick Williams.

    The young Bulls forward put up his second straight strong performance after a rough start to the season, pacing the team with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's 106-88 win over the 3-5 Charlotte Hornets.

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    Pat made him make a business decision.<a href="https://twitter.com/patricklw4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickLW4</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSChicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSChicago</a> <a href="https://t.co/chh5roR7t7">pic.twitter.com/chh5roR7t7</a>

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    We see you Pat!<a href="https://twitter.com/patricklw4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickLW4</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSChicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSChicago</a> <a href="https://t.co/OHnhkWgHk4">pic.twitter.com/OHnhkWgHk4</a>

    Javonte Green (17 points, eight rebounds) and Goran Dragić (16 points) added solid performances off the bench, spoiling a big game from Charlotte's Kelly Oubre Jr. (24 points).

    But the night belonged to Williams, and NBA Twitter took notice:

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    Patrick Williams looks like a different player.

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    Patrick Williams fully realizing he can physically bully most of his matchups over the last five games has been a thrilling revelation

    Steve Morck @YourBoyStove

    If THIS is the real Patrick Williams it adds a whole new layer to the Bulls.

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    I don't know if you've heard but Patrick Williams has become one of the 10 best players in the NBA in the last 24 hours.

    Morten Stig Jensen @msjnba

    I'm impressed.<br><br>Patrick Williams looked like a guy who shouldn't even be in the rotation last week.<br><br>Now he looks like a legit full-time starter.<br><br>We'll see if it's sustainable, of course. But it's encouraging.

    Bleacher Nation Bulls @BN_Bulls

    I am in love with this version of Patrick Williams.

    Christian @cmo858

    Everything, and I mean everything, changes for this Bulls team if Patrick Williams continues to play with this level of confidence. He’s been excellent this week

    M@ @MattSpiegel670

    Patrick Williams was lively and engaged last night, and tonight the aggression is at an extra level. Please let this be the kind of step we’ve all been waiting for.

    Williams looked lost out on the court in the team's first four games, averaging 5.3 points per game in those contests. But he's looked like a different player since, especially in Tuesday's 108-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets that saw him put up 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

    It was the sort of production that head coach Billy Donovan believes is regularly attainable for Williams.

    "He has to make a decision that this is the kind of player that I want to be, that I know I can be," he told reporters after the game. "It's not like we're putting him in a box and saying, 'Hey, your job is to play defense and pass the ball to people.' He has to take advantage of his opportunities. And I thought [Tuesday] it came from within."

    It appeared to come from within on Wednesday as well, on a night when the Bulls really needed their role players to step up. It's a promising sign for the 5-4 Bulls, who will be a much scarier team if Williams has found another gear.

