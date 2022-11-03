X

    NBA Twitter Blasts Knicks for Blowing 23-Point Lead vs. Hawks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 3, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots the ball during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks were beating the Atlanta Hawks 51-28 midway through the second quarter. Their defense was ferocious, and a balanced offense had the Hawks on their heels.

    Everything after that point was an abject failure for a Knicks team that has now lost three straight.

    Atlanta scored 29 points in the final 6:21 of the first half to cut the Knicks' lead to 65-57 at halftime. The Hawks then took complete control in the third quarter, where they outscored the Knicks 32-10 en route to a 112-99 victory. The Knicks had as many turnovers as points in the third quarter alone.

    At one point, the Hawks had outscored the Knicks 79-37 over a 25-minute stretch.

    The Knicks simply had no answer for Dejounte Murray, who dropped 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting and nine assists while amassing six of the Hawks' 12 steals. His performance helped the Hawks overcome a cold night from Knicks arch-nemesis Trae Young, who shot 7-of-22 en route to 17 points.

    The Hawks notably put up 16 more shots than the Knicks in part because they grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and committed just seven turnovers to New York's 16.

    The Knicks' best effort came off the bench thanks to Immanuel Quickley, who posted 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Evan Fournier (three points on 1-of-6 shooting) and Julius Randle (14 points on 4-of-12 shooting) notably struggled for the starting five.

    This was a deeply concerning loss for the Knicks, who were coming off a 121-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after being outscored 37-15 in the final quarter. They've lost each of their last three games by double digits to the Milwaukee Bucks, Cavs and Hawks, all of whom have playoff aspirations.

    It's a far cry from the Knicks' three-game win streak earlier this season against a trio of losing teams in the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

    Twitter took the Knicks to task for their collapse.

    Dan Barry @DanBarryNYT

    When the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> go up by 20 points in the first half, the seasoned Knicks fan thinks: Not good.

    Jasonyc7 @Jasonyc777

    If thibs ain’t fired by tomorrow, I ain’t watching anymore Knicks game, same shit for the last 20 years. You got coach who got high egos and can’t adjust and think outside the box.

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    Some nights the starters don’t have it… the coach is allowed to play them fewer mins. Doesn’t have to stick to the script

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    Knicks when they have to play against a zone defense <a href="https://t.co/kAlO0hzYBU">pic.twitter.com/kAlO0hzYBU</a>

    Pat Benson @Pat_Benson_Jr

    Knicks dressed up as the Mets a few days after Halloween

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    HUMILIATING performance from the Knicks<br><br>Adjustments have to be made

    Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

    Not trading for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray has looked bad for the Knicks their last two games.

    Jeremy Cohen @TheCohencidence

    Last year when the Knicks blew leads, an opposing argument was that they didn't have a good point guard to lead the team.<br><br>They have a good point guard now. It's still happening.<br><br>The personnel that helped build a 23-point lead tonight was available when things pointed south

    4kTrae (4-2) @NSC_Hawks

    new owner of the New York Knicks. <a href="https://t.co/AJuLTgZkky">pic.twitter.com/AJuLTgZkky</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    From the desk of the great <a href="https://twitter.com/StatsWilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StatsWilliams</a>:<br><br>The 23-point lead for the Knicks tonight is tied for the team's 3rd-largest blown lead in a loss over the last 30 seasons.<br><br>Over that span, Knicks have led by 23+ points &amp; lost in 5 games. 3 of those have come in calendar year 2022.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    The Knicks have one playoff appearance in the last decade <br><br>Pretty tired of “trusting management”

    Talkin’ Knicks @TalkinKnicks

    That’s enough Knicks basketball for one night

    kris pursiainen @krispursiainen

    This Knicks loss is reminiscent of the several they had last year in which they were leading and, one ill-advised substitution after another, watched that lead slip away while doing nothing to stop it <br><br>The players that play the best and hardest should be playing the most.

    Brandon Tierney @BrandonTierney

    What the Knicks did tonight, absolutely cannot happen. Simply unacceptable.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Knicks 3-4. Thoughts.<a href="https://t.co/92ZUZZHKu8">https://t.co/92ZUZZHKu8</a> <a href="https://t.co/N9irTzaF2B">pic.twitter.com/N9irTzaF2B</a>

    The Knicks will look to bounce back Friday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET in Wells Fargo Center.

