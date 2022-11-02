Logan Paul Wants WWE Title Match vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39 If He Beats Reigns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at Crown Jewel, but he already has his next opponent in mind if he's victorious.

Paul recently was asked who he'd want to defend the title against at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April, and he didn't hesitate to name one of the biggest stars in all of entertainment.

"Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' baby," Paul said in an interview with SportBible (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful). "It has to be because we have so much history. We go way back, and he's larger than life, man. I like taking on those types of personalities. So it has to be Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania."

The Rock has long been rumored to be a potential opponent for Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported in August that a match between the two superstars is "100 percent the plan" for WWE's marquee event next year, but he noted that it will only be possible if The Rock's busy schedule permits.

While nothing is official, fans will continue to dream about the possible return of The Great One to the wrestling ring. However, similar to Paul's chances of defeating Reigns on Saturday, it's more likely that The Rock won't be lacing up his boots again anytime soon.

