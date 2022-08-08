WWE Rumors: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns '100 Percent the Plan' for WrestleMania 39

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

The Rock is coming back to WWE.

Or, well, at least WWE hopes so.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said the current plan for WrestleMania 39 "100 percent" includes a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

"It's the plan. It's 100 percent the plan for this year [WrestleMania 39]. But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it," Meltzer said. "We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania."

Reigns vs. Rock is far from a new rumor. It's been a much-discussed and heavily speculated bout for years now, as fans cling to the hope The Great One will come back for one last run inside the ring.

The cousins have both publicly discussed the potential for a one-on-one battle, with neither dismissing the chance of it happening.

"I know how that conversation goes. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania,'" The Rock said in September 2020. "But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one…that's when…But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Paul Heyman, Reigns' special counsel, said the potential for a match is "up to The Rock" when asked about the match in May.

The likelihood of a match is almost certainly tied to The Rock's movie and television career. There does not appear to be a scheduling conflict at the moment—we almost certainly would have heard about that by now if there was—but anything can change in a moment's notice in Hollywood. It's also possible that The Rock will decide his 50-year-old body shouldn't be taking in-ring bumps anymore.

That said, there is an increasing feeling that this match will happen at some point and headline WWE's biggest show of 2023.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).