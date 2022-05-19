Paul Heyman Says 'That’s Up to The Rock' About Roman Reigns Match in WWE

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Paul Heyman made it clear Wednesday that undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is open to a match against his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub with James Stewart (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Thirsty For News), Heyman said the following when asked about a potential Reigns vs. Rock match:

"That’s up to The Rock. I mean, if The Rock wants to get his ass kicked in front of a hundred thousand people. ... Whether it's in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Miami, or the moon if Elon Musk colonizes it, Roman Reigns would be happy to smash The Rock."

A potential dream match between Reigns and The Rock has been discussed among fans for years because they are two of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history and are related in real life.

The speculation has ramped up even more since SummerSlam 2020, which was when Reigns returned to action after a hiatus.

Reigns aligned himself with Heyman and won the Universal Championship shortly thereafter, launching one of WWE's greatest heel runs in recent memory.

The Tribal Chief has run through every notable challenger since then, leaving few people who could believably knock him from his pedestal.

Given that The Rock is a WWE legend and one of the biggest movie stars in the world, he would be the perfect opponent for Reigns, especially on the WrestleMania stage.

Next year's WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, near The Rock's Hollywood stomping grounds, making it the perfect venue for their highly anticipated clash.

WWE hasn't publicly indicated if that is the current plan, but neither Reigns nor The Rock have shot down the idea of wrestling each other, and they both have been asked about it numerous times in interviews.

There is perhaps no bigger match that WWE can put on right now than Reigns vs. The Rock, and going through with it would perhaps fuel a WrestleMania 39 sellout.

Convincing The Rock to come back for his first true match since WrestleMania 29 and to find time in his busy filming schedule could be difficult, but Reigns is likely the one opponent he would be willing to accommodate.

