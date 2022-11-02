Kevin Durant Rumors: Nets Star Doesn't 'Appear to Be' on Trade Block After Nash Exit

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't considering a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade in the immediate aftermath of head coach Steve Nash's departure from the organization.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported Tuesday that Nets general manager Sean Marks doesn't "appear to be considering" a Durant trade because he's hopeful Ime Udoka, the favorite to take over as the team's new head coach, can "rescue" the franchise.

