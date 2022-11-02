Lakers' Russell Westbrook Bought Mansion in LeBron James' Neighborhood for $33.5M

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond this season is murky, but that didn't stop him from planting his roots in the L.A. area.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Willis, Westbrook recently purchased a $33.5 million mansion in Los Angeles Westside, which is the same neighborhood where his Lakers teammate LeBron James resides.

The home, which was built in 2018, was purchased from Petra Ecclestone, who is the daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Westbrook's investment will yield him a 13,500-square-foot space with eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, as well as a pool, spa and sundeck.

The 33-year-old Westbrook is a Long Beach, California, native who played his college basketball at UCLA, meaning he was familiar with the area before ever playing for the Lakers.

When Westbrook was still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018, he purchased a $30 million mansion in the Brentwood area of L.A., and he is currently trying to sell it, per Willis.

After 11 seasons with the Thunder, one with the Houston Rockets and one with the Washington Wizards, Westbrook was traded to the Lakers prior to the 2021-22 season.

The hope was that Westbrook could form a Big Three with LeBron and Anthony Davis, but the plan didn't work as intended, as James and AD both missed time because of injury last season, and the Lakers finished below .500 and missed the playoffs.

While it seemed the Lakers would have preferred to move on, Westbrook exercised his $47.1 million player option to remain with L.A. this season.

The Lakers are off to a disappointing 1-5 start this season, and Westbrook has been moved into a bench role, which suggests the nine-time All-Star and likely future Hall of Famer won't be with the team beyond the current campaign.