Draymond Green Praises Warriors' Energy vs. Heat: We've Still Got to Win Games

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Draymond Green tried to find a silver lining Tuesday night after the Golden State Warriors suffered their third straight loss, which dropped the reigning NBA champions' record to 3-5.

"I thought our energy was better at times," Green told reporters following a 116-109 road loss to the Miami Heat. "But we've still got to put it together and win games."

The veteran forward finished with five points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

During the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign, Golden State hasn't looked anything like the team that rolled through last season's playoffs.

The Warriors rank tied for 19th in offensive efficiency and tied for 20th in defensive efficiency, illustrating the problems they're having at both ends of the floor.

Head coach Steve Kerr explained after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Pistons he hadn't "felt a sense of urgency" from within the roster to address the early-season woes.

"It takes a little time," Kerr said. "We'll get there. I am very confident in that. But our guys need to come together and there needs to be a sense of purpose. We have to figure out what that means."

The good news for Golden State is it's schedule, which is favorable during the first half of November and should give the star-studded squad a golden opportunity to start turning things around.

Upcoming games for the Dubs include two against the Sacramento Kings along with single matchups against the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors should be aiming to go 4-2 or better during that stretch, which would get them back to .500 before the schedule toughens again later in the month.

A turnaround starts on defense, which was the team's calling card last year en route to the title. Golden State finished the 2021-22 regular season first in defensive efficiency.

If Green, a four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, and Co. can get things figured out at that end, the team's offensive talent should begin to shine through with more transition opportunities.

Next up for the defending champs is a visit to the Amway Center for a clash with the Magic on Thursday.