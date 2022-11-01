Shams: Ben Simmons' Status for Nets' 3-Game Road Trip 'In Doubt' Due to Knee Injury

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly may be without Ben Simmons for the next few games.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons will miss Tuesday's home game against the Chicago Bulls with left knee soreness and swelling. He also said Simmons status "is in doubt" for the ensuing three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Brooklyn will be under the spotlight Tuesday after parting ways with head coach Steve Nash earlier in the day. It will do so without Simmons, a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive team selection who potentially could have helped slow down Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan.

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 campaign in part because of a back injury and missed his rookie season in 2016-17 with a foot injury. The Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Nets midway through last season, but he never took the court for either team.

Simmons has appeared in six games thus far this season, but he has struggled at times. He's averaging only 6.2 points in 31.8 minutes per game.

The LSU product also fouled out of two of those six games, has yet to attempt more than seven shots in a single contest and is shooting just 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Simmons has found other ways to make an impact with 7.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. Still, injuries and the lack of an outside shot have limited the overall ceiling for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft.

He is now dealing with another health setback.