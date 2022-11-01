Report: William Jackson III Trade Between Steelers, Commanders Being Finalized

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier Tuesday that Washington was expected to release Jackson if no trade was completed.

Jackson is in the second year of the three-year, $40.5 million contract he signed with Washington in 2021.

The 2016 first-round pick has been limited to four appearances this season because of a back injury. The Houston product has recorded 16 tackles along with two pass breakups.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Oct. 13 that Jackson was looking to land with another team, "preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him."

Ultimately, the team decided to move on as well.

Coming into the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash ranked Jackson as the No. 24 outside corner, putting him in the "good players with boom-or-bust tendencies" tier. The 6'0" defensive back didn't play up to expectations in 2021, and the back injury has limited his availability this year.

As a result, the secondary has been a mixed bag.

Although Washington is allowing just 214.0 passing yards per game to rank 16th in the NFL, its 99.2 opponent passer rating is the fifth-worst. The Commanders have also allowed 14 touchdown passes, which is tied for the fourth-most.

Jackson joins a Steelers squad that is 2-6 and sits in last place in the AFC North. The Jackson deal comes on the heels of Pittsburgh reportedly trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears.