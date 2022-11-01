Jimmy Butler Says Heat Will Still Win 'F--king Championship' Despite 2-5 Start

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler remains supremely confident about the team's NBA title aspirations despite a slow start to the 2022-23 season.

"We're still going to win the championship, and I don't care what nobody says," Butler told Sam Amick of The Athletic in an interview released Tuesday. "Count us out. We're going to win the f--king championship. I'm telling you. I don't give a damn that we started 2-5."

Miami's early struggles have centered around a sluggish offense, which ranks 26th in points per game (108), 25th in field-goal percentage (44.9) and 24th in offensive efficiency (107.9 points per 100 possessions).

