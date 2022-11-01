Zayn Talks Making Bloodline Laugh; WWE SmackDown Update; Quincy Elliott Denies Rumors

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Sami Zayn Discusses Making The Bloodline Crack

Sami Zayn takes pride in his ability to make members of The Bloodline crack during segments but also doesn't want to overdo it.

Following his involvement in one of the best WWE moments of the year on last week's episode of SmackDown, Zayn spoke to BT Sport (h/t WrestlingInc's Fernando Quiles Jr.) and discussed his dynamic with The Bloodline:

"People have made a big deal out of that, about the fact that they're seeing little chinks in the armor, but to be honest, I think the reason it's standing out so much is because it just reminds the fans that the performers are really having fun doing this. I think it's something they sometimes forget that we're enjoying doing this too. There is a real-life chemistry between myself and that family, and we always have gotten along splendidly.

"I mean, I'll admit once or twice I'm going out of my way to get them to crack, but generally I think that's something you have to tread cautiously because if you overdo that it becomes you're just not being professional."

After miscommunication caused Zayn and Solo Sikoa to lose a tag team match to The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown, WWE universal champion Roman Reigns confronted and addressed The Bloodline.

Things got heated, and Jey Uso eventually blurted out that he didn't care what The Tribal Chief thought, leading to an audible gasp from the crowd.

Zayn tried to protect Jey by telling Reigns that he hadn't been "Ucey" lately, which caused both Jey and Reigns to start laughing in the middle of a serious segment.

For the past few months, Zayn has been trying to get in with The Bloodline, and Reigns finally threw him a bone a few weeks ago when he officially made Zayn the "Honorary Uce."

While Reigns, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have all seemingly embraced Zayn, Jey has remained opposed to his inclusion in the group, which has led to some highly entertaining moments and segments.

Zayn's comedic relief has worked to near perfection alongside the serious nature of The Bloodline, and while it is likely that the relationship will ultimately end with Zayn getting betrayed, fans are happy to enjoy the ride for now.

SmackDown to Be Moved Back to Fox This Week

The reshuffling of the World Series schedule will reportedly ensure that this week's episode of SmackDown airs on Fox on Friday night.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, WWE received word that SmackDown will be back on Fox rather than FS1 since there is no longer a World Series game scheduled for Friday.

Last week's SmackDown was moved to FS1 to accommodate Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Fox.

There was a possibility of the same thing happening this week if the World Series went to at least six games, but a rainout on Monday changed things.

With Game 3 getting rained out and postponed from Monday to Tuesday, there is now an off day scheduled for Friday in between Games 5 and 6, meaning Fox is free and clear to air SmackDown.

While this week's SmackDown is pre-taped, it is a significant episode since it is the go-home show prior to Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

That event will be headlined by a WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Logan Paul, which suggests there may be one final confrontation between them on SmackDown prior to their bout.

Quincy Elliott Shuts Down WWE Release Speculation

Amid rumors of forthcoming NXT releases, Quincy Elliott denied that he was among them Monday night.

In response to someone speculating on his release, Elliott tweeted the following:

Word of potential NXT releases began making the rounds Monday when Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer tweeted there would be "a few" NXT cuts.

If there are any releases, it is possible that wrestlers who are utilized on television could be part of it, but the cuts could also be from the talent pool at the WWE Performance Center that hasn't made it to the TV product yet.

After wrestling several matches on NXT LVL UP, Elliott made his NXT debut in a squash match on Sept. 13. He followed that up with a victory over Xyon Quinn a couple of weeks ago.

Elliott also served as the co-host of the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event along with SmackDown star Shotzi.

While Elliott hasn't gotten much of a chance to establish himself yet, he has a huge personality and plenty of potential.

As for the releases, WWE has yet to confirm any departures from the company as of Tuesday morning.

