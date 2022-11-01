Paul George Says He Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Clippers' Slow Start to Season

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Paul George used a terrific performance Monday night to accept responsibility for the Los Angeles Clippers' sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

The seven-time All-Star recorded 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks to lead L.A. to a 95-93 victory over the Houston Rockets. His game-winning jumper with six seconds left in regulation helped improve the team's record to 3-4.

"I take full responsibility for us and our record right now," George told reporters. "Regardless of who is in the lineup, who's not, I am more than capable of going out and performing and willing our team to wins. So I took a lot of on the chin for myself for the way we have been playing and for the start that we have had so far."

George, who was limited to 31 appearances last season because of an elbow injury, exploded for 40 points against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22 but had otherwise failed to score more than 16 points in his other four games before Monday night.

Getting more consistent two-way production from the two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection is paramount to the Clippers' success, especially with fellow cornerstone Kawhi Leonard sidelined by a lingering knee injury.

Los Angeles' lackluster results in the early going included back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who aren't expected to contend this season.

"It was a lot of weight to it, the style we were losing," George said. "And no disrespect to any of the teams we've been playing, but we're not playing the heavyweights right now. And the way we were losing these games, it was embarrassing, to be honest."

L.A. also lost home games to the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

If the Clippers are going to build some sustained success coming out of Monday's win, it'll likely be on the back of George, who showcased his MVP-level upside.

Head coach Tyronn Lue was asked whether that's closer to the type of play they need from the 32-year-old Fresno State product.

"Hell yeah," Lue said. "Right now while we're struggling, we need everything, everybody, every point. But tonight was huge. ... We need him to play at that kinda level."

George and the Clippers will attempt to keep turning things around Wednesday when they travel to the Toyota Center for a rematch with the Rockets.